Siblings Kill Man Suspected Of Having Affair With Widowed Mother In Makueni

Police in Makueni County are holding two brothers suspected of killing a man for allegedly having an affair with their widowed mother.

According to media reports, the two, Boniface Masavu and Kyalo Masavu, hacked Onesmus Kivuva to death on Tuesday night after they found him in their mother’s house.

The body of the deceased was found dumped 300m from his home in Mbukuni village, Kilome sub-county.

According to police report, Kivuva’s body had deep cuts on the neck, face and head. His hands were tied from the back, an indication of a planned attack.

Locals say the siblings were aware of their mother’s affair and openly discouraged them from going hanging out.

On the fateful day, they were surprised to find out that the Kivuva had been attacked and badly wounded.

” It was about 10 pm when we heard someone screaming for help at our neighbours. When we ran to respond we found a man lying in a pool of blood. The man was cut using a machete. He had a deep cut on the neck and panga cuts on the face,” Kilonzo, a resident told a local media.

Makueni Assistant County Commissioner Rabecca Ndirangu said the suspects will be arraigned once police conclude investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The body of deceased is lying at Kilungu hospital mortuary.

