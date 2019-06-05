Senior Lesotho Officials Arrive In Kenya To Benchmark On Education Standards, Amid CBC Crisis

South African nation, Lesotho, has sent a delegation to benchmark on Kenya’s education standards.

The seven-member team, which arrived on Tuesday, comprises state’s senior educational officials led by chief Executive Officer of secondary education in Lesotho Bertha M Seutloali.

The officials will be seeking insights on how the Kenyan government is ensuring that all children get quality learning.

During the one-week program, the team is expected to visit primary and secondary schools in Embu and Kirinyaga counties to benchmark on how basic education policy, standards and curriculum are implemented.

Kenya Primary Education Development (PRIEDE) Project Coordinator, Martha Ekirapa said Kenya was ahead of many African countries in implementation of Global Partnership for Education(GPE) program.

“Kenya had attained a pupil to textbook ratio of 1:1 saying this guaranteed quality learning when learners are able to interact with textbook more,” a statement from the Education ministry reads quotes Ekirapa.

The main aim of PRIEDE is to support Early Grade Mathematics(EGM) in public primary school education sub-sector in Kenya at cost of Ksh9 billion ($88.4) million.

The team will be expected to learn how to address universal access to equitable and quality education for all children.

The policies are expected to challenge the Lesotho government which is reforming its education system to meet changing needs.

The visit comes at a time the government’s efforts to implement the Competency Based Curriculum continue to face opposition from the Kenya National Union of Teachers Association (KNUT).

Recently, KNUT was at loggerheads with Education CS George Magoha over CBC training. Several officials who opposed the training were arrested and charged.

Magoha vowed to go on with the training, saying nothing was going to stop implementation of the new curriculum.

“When I decide to do something, I shall do it with all the energy that I have if I believe it is the right thing to do.

“Let us stop wasting time and concentrate on the goal; the goal is Competency Based Curriculum (CBC),” Magoha stated in May.

The CS asserted that the new curriculum is the only guarantee of the bright future of Kenyan learners who will be equipped with relevant skills key in the modern world.

“For those who are not aware, this curriculum will focus less on content and more on acquisition of competencies that can help you do something for yourself,” he said.

