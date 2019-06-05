Raila Visits Ailing Governor Joyce Laboso In UK Hospital (Photos)

Raila Odinga took time from his London trip to visit ailing Bomet governor Joyce Laboso. The governor is on a month’s leave to receive treatment at the UK hospital.

He was accompanied by Kenyan High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu.

“In London Raila Odinga, accompanied by Kenya’s High Commissioner to UK Manoah Esipisu visited Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who is recovering at a local hospital. They wished the Governor a quick recovery,” a statement from Raila’s team read.

Here are the photos:

It is yet to be established what the governor is suffering from, after staying away from the public eye for close to a month.

The leave was announced by her director of communication Mr Ezra Kirui, who said that the deputy governor Hillary Barchok will hold brief for her.

“During her four-week absence, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok will hold brief for her… She will be assisted by the county secretary Evalyn Rono and the chief of staff Jayne Sigilai. The governor assures Bomet residents and stakeholders that the running of government functions and activities will continue as normal and with no interruption,” said Mr Kirui in a statement.

Ms Laboso lastly appeared in Tembwo in Sotik on May 3 when she launched a new bulldozer.

Mr Kirui said that the governor has been in Nairobi for official duties, and not sick as has been the speculations in the public domain.

“She has been on duty all along and that is all we can say…anything further from this is a personal issue that we cannot divulge,” said Kirui.

