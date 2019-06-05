Man Behind Malik Heights Inferno Identified

The police are hot in pursuit of a man believed to be the arsonist behind the Malik Heights fire that razed 69 cars.

The man, Abdirzak Yusuf Adow, is said to have been captured by CCTV footage near and within Malik Heights building, carrying a jerrycan believed to have been containing fuel.

Abdirzak Yusuf Adow who is a former broker for Alhusnain Motors Limited went to the parking area where he sprinkled the fuel and lit a fire before he ran away using the staircase.

Detectives are said to have visited his Nairobi homes in Eastleigh and Kileleshwa but did not find him. He is on the run but was trailed to a Pangani hideout. He will soon be arrested.

“We told his people to let him know he is wanted. He has been placed at the scene of the incident and it is believed he was bitter with the business at the building where he was a broker,” said an officer aware of the probe, as quoted by the Standard.

Alhusnain, which occupies the ground floor of the building where the fire started, lost 69 vehicles worth Ksh600 million in the Monday night incident.

The building which opened doors in 2017 houses motor vehicle bazaars, offices, restaurants among other commercial premises.

