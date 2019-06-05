Lawyer Drops Rape Allegations Against Neymar Over “Lies” In Accuser’s Statement

The Lawyer of the woman who accused Neymar Jr of rape has reportedly dropped the case.

According to Globo Exporte the lawyer found lies and contradictions in the accusers statement.

🇧🇷BREAKING: The lawyer of the woman who accused Neymar of rape has decided to drop the case. The lawyer has stopped defending his client after finding out “lying and contradicting statements that were put out by the woman.” [Globo Esporte] pic.twitter.com/irAxtPnQhc — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 4, 2019

The move comes days after the Paris Saint Germain’s forward published a series of private messeges and videos of the 26-year-old lady.

Neymar’s management team had earlier dismissed the allegations “an attempted extortion.

Neymar’s accuser claimed the 27-year-old footballer flew her from Brazil to a hotel in Paris after they met through Instagram.

She alleges he arrived at the hotel on May 15 “drunk” and after conversation and embraces, “became aggressive and through violence, engaged in sexual intercourse against the will of the victim”, according to a police document.

In his response through an Instagram video, the former Brazilian captain said, “Due to extortion I’m being forced to expose my life and my family.

“I’m sharing everything and the entire conversation that I had with the woman, all of our private moments. It was a trap and I ended up falling for it,” he said.

The move however landed him in trouble with the police who opened probe into the alleged leakage of private information of his accuser.

