Japanese Side Kashiwa Reysol Finally Release Michael Olunga For Harambee Stars Camp

Michael Olunga is on Thursday morning expected to join Harambee Stars camp in France ahead of Kenya’s upcoming international friendly matches against Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This is following Kashiwa Reysol’s release of the player, who was a doubt for the camp as his parent club is still active in their domestic league.

Football Kenya Federation had earlier on Tuesday sought the FIFA Player Status Department’s intervention for the release of Olunga.

FKF, however, reached an amicable decision with Reysol, one that will see Olunga check into camp on Thursday.

His arrival now means the camp is full house ahead of the upcoming friendly matches against Madagascar on June 7, 2019, in Paris and against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15, 2019, in Madrid, Spain.

The team will then jet out to Cairo, Egypt, on June 19, 2019, in time for the continental showpiece.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu