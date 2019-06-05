Former ICC Suspect Joshua Arap Sang Back On Air, To Head Emoo Radio Station

Former International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect Joshua Arap Sang is set to return on air after years of being off the mic.

Sharing with his followers, Sang mentioned that he would be returning on air at the Media Max Limited owned vernacular Emoo Radio Station.

He posted: “Reported today but will be on air in two weeks time.”

Read:

Sang is reportedly set to take over the morning show at the station as the presenter.

The former international court suspect is claimed to have a major following in the Rift Valley region and his return on the airwaves will do the station well.

Before all hell broke loose and his name mentioned among the ICC suspects, Sang had created a name for himself at Kass FM between 2005 and 2007.

Read also:

He was later hauled before the Hague-based International Criminal Court and was charged with crimes against humanity.

Sang would later be acquitted due to lack for sufficient evidence to prosecute him.

After the court processes, Sang went back to his village in Cherangany constituency where he ventured in Agriculture.

In 2017, he tried his luck into politics but unsuccessfully vied for Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat, where he lost in the Jubilee party primaries.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu