Bomet Hospital On Spot Over Woman’s Death As Governor Laboso Is Treated In London

Longisa Level 4 Hospital is on spot over the mysterious death of a woman who succumbed three days after undergoing a surgical operation during delivery.
According to reports, Ms Florence Tompos, 38, was admitted last week on Monday where she gave birth to her second child through a ceasarean section. She was later discharged, only to develop complications soon after.
She was then re-admitted and transferred to a private facility where she died while undergoing treatment.
Speaking on the circumstances that led to her death, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat wondered: “How did the hospital release a woman who had delivered through caesarean section before she could fully recover? There are many questions the hospital management must answer in relation to the case.”
He further has demanded an investigation to be carried out to establish if this mater is a case of negligence in the part of the medics who treated and discharged her at the government hospital before her condition worsened.
However, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Isaac Birech dismissed any incidences of medical negligence in the handling of the case.
In his report, Dr Birech mentioned: “She had anaemia in pregnancy and later underwent delivery through caesarean section due to foetal distress. She delivered a female infant who scored well. She was transfused two units of blood and did well.”
The report dated June 4, 2019, Dr Birech stated that on the third day of admission, the patient was discharged and given drugs including antibiotics.
“She was re-admitted through casualty with respiratory issues, difficulty in breathing, chest pains, and epigastric pains,” stated Dr Birech in a brief prepared for the County Executive in charge of Medical Services and Public Health Dr Joseph Sitonik.
Dr Birech stated that upon re-admission, the patient was subjected to evaluation for possible pulmonary embolism/ pneumonia.
It further noted that the patient’s respiratory distress worsened and she was referred for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Tenwek Hospital, where she succumbed.
A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to determine the actual course of her death. Her child is safe and under the care of her relatives.
This happens even as Kenyans have expressed their disappointment towards senior government officials who squander public money intended to enhance the medical facilities while they seek attention and treatment outside the country.
Bomet County’s boss Joyce Laboso, who took a one month leave, is currently undergoing treatment in London as her constituents are left to deal with receiving sub-standard medical care.
She was visited by Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Kenyan envoy to UK Manoah Esipisu during his London tour.
