Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo Grilled After Allegedly Assaulting Kisumu Blogger

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo was on Tuesday a guest at Kisumu Central Police station after attacking a blogger.

The legislator assaulted Maurice Otieno for posting what he said was a defamatory Facebook post.

The Kisumu based blogger had earlier on in the day notified his followers that Odhiambo was being grilled by EACC officers over graft in his constituency.

Speaking to KTN News, the blogger said he received numerous calls which led to his taking down the post.

He would later try reaching the legislator who he said could not be reached.

“I pulled the post down, in the cause of the day I received numerous calls and then I had to call mheshimiwa on phone.

I called but he did not pick, I sent him a text, after a few minutes he came to where I was breathing fire,” Otieno told reporters.

In a 41 second clip doing rounds on social media, the MP roughs up Otieno while in the company of two other unidentified men.

The member of Parliament did not wait for the authorities to take him in, rather he reported that his car had been destroyed by rowdy youths in Kisumu.

Mr Odhiambo was grilled till late in the day.

Police are now investigating two different cases; destruction of property and assault.

