Citizen’s #JKLive Show Ends Unceremoniously As Thing Get Out Of Hand For Governor Sonko’s Interview

Citizens Jeff Koinange Live (JKLive) show ended abruptly on Wednesday night when things got out of hand when the host Jeff Koinange was interviewing Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Governor Sonko was trying to prove his point on why he ‘rudely’ answered Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris in public during Madaraka Day celebrations.

According to Sonko, Passaris was in a mission to provoke him in public, with orders from top officials of the State House.

“She (Esther Passaris) was under instructions from a senior officer in the office of the president to attack me in public… she was paid. Passaris is misleading Kenyans; I do pick her calls. She made allegations against me and I had a right to reply,” said Sonko.

Read: Will Tony Gachoka Beat Jeff Koinange In The Talk Show Game?

Sonko came to the show loaded with documents, text messages and audio recordings to prove his point, but the show was forced to a break as the director, Monica Kiragu, was opposed to the governor’s conduct on live TV.

“The problem with Citizen is that it is biased,” Sonko said, complaining of the censorship.

Sonko, in the show, said that Passaris has in several occasions swindled Nairobi County government and himself as a governor.

He revealed that the Women Rep swindled him Ksh10 million, promising to procure an out of court settlement of the gubernatorial case. However, Sonko alleged that Passaris did not pay his opponents, and the case had to proceed to conclusion.

Read: MCK Recommends Disciplinary Action Against Jeff Koinange For Unethical Behaviour On Live Interview With Atwoli

He also talked about how Passaris has in many times demanded a per diem from the county, despite being given one by the National Assembly.

“The Nairobi County women representative wanted her per diem to be paid twice. I have not paid her and I will not pay,” said Sonko.

The governor seemingly took control of the show, despite diversionary efforts by Jeff, which agitated Sonko as he threatened of walking out.

Read: Jalang’o Pens Emotional Goodbye Message To Ex Hot 96 Co-host Jeff Koinange

“Don’t ask me another question before I answer the one you did…. Usinipeleke mbio vile Hussein hupeleka Deputy President hapa,” said agitated Sonko.

After a lengthy break, the three, Sonko, Jeff and Monicah could not agree and the show was brought to a halt, with disappointed Jeff signing out on a low.

This is not the first time things are getting out of hand for Jeff, especially on topics Passaris.

On November 16, 2016, while at KTN, lawyer Miguna Miguna was recorded slandering Passaris live on air, saying that she was after men.

“No one wants you anymore Esther and that is the painful truth, you think you’re beautiful but it’s just the colour. Without the colour you are nothing, you are here running after men but no one wants you,” said Miguna.

The incidence led to Jeff’s dismissal from the station, before he got a soft landing at Citizen TV.

Sonko however promised to revisit the issue in Passaris’ presence on the show.

“Hata mimi ni bwana ya mtu na akikuja (Esther Passaris) hapa nitamuuliza kwanini ananiita Intercontinental kwa room (I am also someones husband and when she comes I will ask why she called me into a room at Intercontinental Hotel)… we want leaders who respect families,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu