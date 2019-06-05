Meru Catholic Priest Stabbed To Death, 2 Suspects Arrested

Meru Diocese is in mourning following the gruesome death of a Catholic priest who was reportedly stabbed twice in the head on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old priest, Father Eutycas Murangiri Muthuri, was attacked by unknown individuals outside a popular entertainment spot at Makutano shopping center in Imenti North.
He is noted to have died on the spot following the injuries.
Fr Muthuri was based at Limbine Parish in Tigania West Sub-county, died at the scene of the attack.
According to reports, the priest arrived at one of the hotels in the area in the company of a man and a woman at about 10:30 pm on Monday.
Speaking on the incident, Imenti North police boss Robinson Mboloi noted that the three were seen having drinks on Monday afternoon before retiring to a room they rented.
Mr Mboloi stated that the woman aged about 25 years and the 27-year-old man were arrested so as to help police with investigations.
The police boss noted that sleuths were still trying to piece together the circumstances under which the priest died.
The priest had served in Meru County for about five months after being ordained on December 23, 2018.
According to the deceased’s father, Mr Muthuri, his son had been in the company of a personal friend, one Mr Kinoti, when he was attacked.
“Eutycas went to the car and found someone inside. He demanded to know what he was doing in the vehicle but his friend took off instead of assisting him or raising the alarm,” he claimed.
“We were told he earlier walked outside the building with the car keys and could have opened it for the assailant.”
Fr Muthuri’s official car, a Toyota Khami, was towed to Meru Police Station to be dusted for fingerprints.
The body was taken to Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary.
