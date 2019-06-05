Meru Catholic Priest Stabbed To Death, 2 Suspects Arrested

Meru Diocese is in mourning following the gruesome death of a Catholic priest who was reportedly stabbed twice in the head on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old priest, Father Eutycas Murangiri Muthuri, was attacked by unknown individuals outside a popular entertainment spot at Makutano shopping center in Imenti North.

He is noted to have died on the spot following the injuries.

Read:

Fr Muthuri was based at Limbine Parish in Tigania West Sub-county, died at the scene of the attack.

According to reports, the priest arrived at one of the hotels in the area in the company of a man and a woman at about 10:30 pm on Monday.

Speaking on the incident, Imenti North police boss Robinson Mboloi noted that the three were seen having drinks on Monday afternoon before retiring to a room they rented. Read also: Mr Mboloi stated that the woman aged about 25 years and the 27-year-old man were arrested so as to help police with investigations.