Club Bouncer Arrested In Connection With Saumu, Senator Loitiptip’s Attack

A Memphis lounge bouncer has been arrested in connection with an attack that happened in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The bouncer is said to have been among nine men including a “short, brown man” who attacked Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi.

Saumu was in the company of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip who is currently recuperating at Aga Khan’s Intensive Care Unit.

In a recorded statement, the county chief’s daughter said that a short, brown man approached her on the night of June 1 on her way to the lavatories.

She and the legislator were watching the UEFA champions league final at the lounge located near USIU along Thika Road.

Her assailant would later apologize to the lawmaker.

But it is on their way to the car that nine men approached them attacking the senator with clubs and sharp objects.