Bomet Man Kills Son After Completing Five-Year Jail Term

Jail is supposed to be a place to change members of the society, for good, but that was not the case with an ex-convict in Bomet.

Two months after leaving prison where he served a five-year jail term at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, David Chelule, 40, has allegedly killed his wife’s son.

Chelule is reported to have killed his two-year-old son with a panga while the mother was away, after suspecting that the boy was born as a result of extramarital affairs.

The couple has been in marriage for over ten years, and they had one child before Chelule was imprisoned for trying to kill his brother’s son.

Sotik Sub-county Deputy Police Commander Francis Ng’ang’a confirmed the incidence, saying that the body of the boy was found lying in a pool of blood, before being moved to Kapkatet mortuary.

The suspect has been arrested and detained at Sotik Police Station pending arraignment.

