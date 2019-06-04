in ENTERTAINMENT

Willy Paul, Nandy Involved In Accident In Tanzania (Video)

File Photo,Willy Paul and Nandy/courtesy

Singers Willy Paul and Nandy have been rushed to hospital after being involved in an accident in Tanzania. No death ha been reported in the accident

The two were among the artists traveling in a branded bus accompanied by other bongo artistes when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned in Mikumi area, Morogoro.

Other artistes in the bus included rapper Juma Nature, Whozu, Stamina, Roma, Barnaba and Ice Boy. They were all rushed to neighboring hospitals.

Here is the video:

