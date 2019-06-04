St Stephen’s Principal Denies Incitement Charges, Released On Sh1 Million Bond

The Principal of St Stephen’s Girls School in Machakos John Kyalo and others not in court have been charged with incitement to violence among other offenses.

Kyalo while appearing before Machakos Court Magistrate Evans Kaego denied the assault and causing bodily harm to a KTN camera person Boniface Kirera and reporter Caroline Bii, together with others not before court charges.

He has since been released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The suspects were also charged with arson, malicious damage to property and incitement to violence.

According to the DCI, the principal incited his students into torching a car belonging to the journalists on Monday as they tried following up on a missing girl’s case.

Six students were during the incident injured and taken to a Machakos hospital where they are recuperating.

The case will be mentioned on June 18.

