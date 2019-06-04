in NEWS

St Stephen’s Principal Denies Incitement Charges, Released On Sh1 Million Bond

199 Views

st stephen's girls
St Stephen's Girls Principal John Kyalo. [Courtesy]

The Principal of St Stephen’s Girls School in Machakos John Kyalo and others not in court have been charged with incitement to violence among other offenses.

Kyalo while appearing before Machakos Court Magistrate Evans Kaego denied the assault and causing bodily harm to a KTN camera person Boniface Kirera and reporter Caroline Bii, together with others not before court charges.

He has since been released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount.

Read: Chief Justice Maraga To Rule On Circulation Of Newly Unveiled Currency 

The suspects were also charged with arson, malicious damage to property and incitement to violence.

According to the DCI, the principal incited his students into torching a car belonging to the journalists on Monday as they tried following up on a missing girl’s case.

Six students were during the incident injured and taken to a Machakos hospital where they are recuperating.

The case will be mentioned on June 18.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Raila’s Ailing Kisumu Molasses Plant Sold Off To Asian Tycoon Jaswant Rai At Ksh7 Billion

Police Arrest Six People Found At Governor Mandogo’s Brother’s Grave Site Hours After Burial