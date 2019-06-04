St Stephen’s Girls School Closed, Students Sent On Early Midterm Holidays

St Stephen Girls Secondary School has been closed down following a Monday incident that led to the torching of a car belonging to Standard journalists on Monday.

The journalists were in the institution trying to follow up on a missing girl’s case.

The school has been closed down even as their principal denied charges of incitement held against him by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The principal, John Kyalo has since been released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The suspects were also charged with arson, malicious damage to property and incitement to violence.

According to the DCI, the principal incited his students into torching a car belonging to the journalists on Monday as they tried following up on a missing girl’s case.

Six students were during the incident injured and taken to a Machakos hospital where they are recuperating.

The case will be mentioned on June 18.

