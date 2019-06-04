St Stephens Girls Principal Arraigned Following Attack On Standard Journalists

St Stephens Girls School principal John Kyalo has been arraigned in court following an attack on Standard Media journalists within the school compound.

Kyalo is said to have incited the students who attacked the three journos; Carolyne Bii (KTN News reporter), Boniface Magana (Cameraman) and Immaculate Joseph (a driver) who were following up on a story of a missing student.

Mr. John Kyalo, the Principal of St. Steven’s Girls School in #Machakos County & Ms. Mary Mukami, the mother of the missing girl have been arrested by officers following the attack on Journalists. The two suspects will be charged with Incitement to Violence among other offences. pic.twitter.com/WsXOYDLgzf — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 3, 2019

The mother of the missing girl, Mary Mukami was also arrested. She, DCI said, is helping with investigations into her daughter’s disappearance.

The two, DCI tweeted will be charged with incitement to violence among other offences.

Also injured during the fracas were six students who were taken to a hospital in Machakos and are in stable condition.

This is him Charles Kioko #TheRoguePrincipal at St Steven's Girls Secondary School being arraigned in a Machakos Court. He incited innocent school girls to attack a KTN News crew injuring Reporter Caroline Bii, Cameraman Kirera Magana and Driver Immaculate Joseph. Shame on him. pic.twitter.com/T3Rta1afqy — Odeo Sirari (@OdeoSirari) June 4, 2019

The Media Council has since condemned the attack on the journos and advised them to report the matter to the nearest police station.

“While it is within the right of the school leadership to decline media interviews, it is against the las for anyone to incite and attack journalists who were in their line of duty,” wrote Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.

