in NEWS

St Stephens Girls Principal Arraigned Following Attack On Standard Journalists

199 Views

st stephens girls
St Stephens Girls School Principal John Kyalo arraigned. [Courtesy]

St Stephens Girls School principal John Kyalo has been arraigned in court following an attack on Standard Media journalists within the school compound.

Kyalo is said to have incited the students who attacked the three journos; Carolyne Bii (KTN News reporter), Boniface Magana (Cameraman) and Immaculate Joseph (a driver) who were following up on a story of a missing student.

The mother of the missing girl, Mary Mukami was also arrested. She, DCI said, is helping with investigations into her daughter’s disappearance.

The two, DCI tweeted will be charged with incitement to violence among other offences.

Also injured during the fracas were six students who were taken to a hospital in Machakos and are in stable condition.

The Media Council has since condemned the attack on the journos and advised them to report the matter to the nearest police station.

“While it is within the right of the school leadership to decline media interviews, it is against the las for anyone to incite and attack journalists who were in their line of duty,” wrote Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Willy pau

Willy Paul, Nandy Involved In Accident In Tanzania (Video)
Macharia

Kenyan Gay Rugby Player Kenneth Macharia Deported From Britain