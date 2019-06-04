Family Seeks Answers As Son Is Found Dead In School Pit Latrine

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a St Don Bosco Secondary School student.

Wycliffe Okio, a Form two student is said to have gone missing on May 19, 2019.

According to the deceased’s father, Robinson Mayieka while addressing reporters noted that the school informed him of his son’s disappearance on Thursday.

He was told that the 16 year old boy had sneaked from school two weeks ago and his whereabouts unknown.

“This is a lie that my son died in the pit latrine, the school administration must explain how he died. The Ministry of Education and that of Interior must come and tell us on who killed my son,” a teary Mayieka said.

The school principal Samuel Mabeya, on the other hand through OB number 43/3/6/2019 reported that he only learned of the boy’s disappearance two weeks later through the class teacher.

It is then that he informed the deceased’s parents.

A security guard at the school identified as David Nyambane Osongo on Monday told authorities that he felt a foul smell coming from a nearby toilet.

Upon closer inspection, Osongo noticed that one of the latrines mostly used by the teachers was locked from inside.

A peep into the toilet, the guard saw a decomposing body.

DCI officers from Keroka police station and Education Officers who visited the scene found Okio’s body with his hands tied.

Police also noted that there were injuries on the remains and a mosquito net hang from the roof of the toilet.

The body has since been moved to a private morgue in Keroka as Masaba North Sub County Police Commander Walter Abondo maintained that investigations into the matter could lead to several arrests.

“This is unfortunate and we expect to the bottom of the matter as soon as possible. This is an assurance to the family that culprits will be arrested and will have to face the full force of the law,” he said.

