Police Arrest Six People Found At Governor Mandogo’s Brother’s Grave Site Hours After Burial

Police are detaining six people found at the late Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago brother’s grave site hours after he was buried.

According to a police report, the six were found ‘behaving suspiciously’ at John Kinyor’s grave at around 3 am on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Emmanuel Kiplimo, Moses Karanja, John Wafula, Kennedy Wafula, Derrick Olumbe and Oliver Namayi.

Read: Governor Mandago’s Brother Found Dead In An Unfinished Building

They were arraigned in court on Monday.

Statements by the prosecution officer, Patric Lorim, indicate the six were arrested for trespassing at odd hours.

Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa ordered the suspects to be detained at Soy Police station for five days to allow the police to carry out more investigation.

Also Read: President Kenyatta Gives Tough Order To Police After Mandago Brother’s Death

The case will be mentioned on June 7.

Kinyor, whose lifeless body was found in an incomplete building at Chepkanga market, was buried on Sunday.

He was an employee of Kenya Pipeline Eldoret department and had been recently transferred to Eldoret from Kisumu.

Also Read: CCTV Footage Shows Mandago’s Brother Died After Falling From Stairs – Police

Last week, Eldoret East CID boss Ali Kingi said a review of CCTV footage showed the deceased slipped from stairs on the first floor and fell into an area in which a lift was to be installed.

Initial reports indicated that Kinyor might have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the area.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu