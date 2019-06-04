Shaffie Weru In The States For Daughter, Milan’s Graduation (Photos)

The raverend and Kiss 100 Breakfast with the Stars host Shaffie Weru is in the United States for his first born daughter Milan Arafa’s graduation.

Gushing about his daughter with former Tatuu band member Debbie Asila, Shaffie said, “Milan’s Graduation on 2 the next chapter.”

He then shared with the world a series of pictures from the 14 year old’s graduation, featuring her mother.

They all rocked Kitenge outfits.

On her thirteenth birthday in June last year, the King of Radio wished Milan well as she dives into the murky waters of being a teen.

“13 Can be a tough Age!!! You have to deal with Bullies, Strict Parents, and Puberty!!! Only Dope thing At least You are growing up in the age of the Internet!!! Happy 13 Birthday #milanReee #firstdaughter,” he wrote.

