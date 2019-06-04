Chief Justice Maraga To Rule On Circulation Of Newly Unveiled Currency 

The High Court has referred the case challenging the new currency notes to the Chief Justice, David Maraga for him to set up a bench to hear the matter.

According to Justice Weldon Korir, the case raised by activist Okiya Omtatah has raised weighty issues that need the CJ’s attention.

He added that the matter raised in the petition highlights substantial questions of law.

In his petition, Omtatah wants the court to bar the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) from circulating or giving effect in any way whatsoever to the new generation banknotes launched by the President during Madaraka Day Celebrations.

In his argument, Omtatah notes that the public was not involved in the printing and unveiling of the new notes.

he also says the portrait of the first president of Kenya on the notes contravenes the Constitution.

However, CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has insisted that the design and introduction of new banknotes followed due process and that they are ready to fight those opposed to it in court.