Kenyan Gay Rugby Player Kenneth Macharia Deported From Britain

Kenneth Macharia , a Kenyan rugby player has been asked to leave the United Kingdom as soon as possible after his application for assylum was rejected.

“You have no basis to continue to stay in the United Kingdom and you are expected to make arrangements to leave the United Kingdom without delay,” read the letter in part.

Macharia claimed asylum in May 2016, saying that he had a well-founded fear of persecution in Kenya because of his homosexuality which is illegal in the country.

Gay sex is punishable by up to 14 years in jail in Kenya. But authorities did not buy this argument.

Macharia arrived in the UK in 2009 on a student visa. He was twice granted extensions of his leave to remain, first as a student, them as a highly skilled migrant.

His mother Jacinta Macharia, who lives in south Bristol, said her son had depression, which could get worse if he was deported.

He is the only child I have in this country and has been driving me to and from work in various places because of my arthritis, for which I have been attending physiotherapy sessions,” Jacinta said.

“I am a 69-year-old British citizen and will progressively depend on him, for support as I grow older.”

