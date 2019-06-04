Kenya Airways Suspends Flights To Sudan After Unrest

Kenya Airways has suspended flights to and from Khartoum following violent protests in Sudan that have left almost 30 people dead.
Sudanese security forces attacked a pro-democracy protest camp outside military headquarters in the nation’s capital.
Demonstrators have argued that the former regime of President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military in April after months of protests, is so deeply entrenched that a transition of at least three years is needed to dismantle his political network and allow fair elections.
Read: ‘Jails Will Soon Be Full With Poor People Caught Using Plastic Bags,’ Boniface Mwangi
The Transitional Military Council (TMC) has governed the country since the coup and negotiators for the pro-democracy movement had also agreed on the structure of a new administration.
The country has face unrest for the past nine years. Ousted president Omar Al Bashir was incarcerated as a result.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments