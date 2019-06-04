EACC Detectives Raid Home Of Kisumu County Speaker Onyango Oloo Over Graft

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday morning raided the home of Kisumu County government speaker Onyango Oloo.

During the early morning raid, detectives thoroughly searched the speaker’s house in the lavish Milimani estate.

The officers also raided homes of current and former officials of the Kisumu Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), both in Nairobi and Kisumu.

Read: Kisumu County Assembly Speaker, Executives Accused Of Stealing Millions From County Coffers

Oloo is a former chairman of the authority.

According to EACC communication officer Yassin Aila, the raids are part of investigations into the loss of millions in the construction of LBDA mall.

Yassin, however, didn’t disclose to the press the names of officers whose homes were raided.

Also Read: Former Uhuru Ally Sworn In As Kisumu County Assembly Speaker (Photos)

EACC is probing among other things, cost variation and the decision by the authority to secure a Ksh2.5 billion loan from Co-operative bank using a government instrument without the consent of the Attorney General (AG).

The loan was charged to the title deed of the authority’s land.

In 2017, Oloo was under fire over the ‘illegal’ mall whose debt stood at 4.2 billion.

Also Read: EACC Affirms Waititu’s Wife And Daughter’s Involvement In Ksh588 Million Scandal

National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) heard that a non-executive chairman personally signed the revised contract that escalated the cost of the project by Ksh 1.41 billion contrary to the provisions of the State Corporations Act which only allows the Chief Executive Officers and executive chairmen of state corporations to execute contracts.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu