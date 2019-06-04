Cellulant Partners With Adyen To Enable Merchants Accept Key Local Payments

Leading financial technology firm Cellulant has today announced a partnership with Adyen – a global payment company, to increase Adyen’s capability to offer its global merchants access to key local payment methods in major African markets.

Adyen’s move into Africa highlights how its single payment platform can drive growth with one integration and no extra contracts.

With Cellulant processing over 12% of Africa’s digital payments, Adyen will have access to 40 mobile money operators, over 600 local & international merchants and over 120 banks in Africa with just a single integration to Cellulant’s payment platform.

The partnership will provide Adyen with further access to a potential consumer base of over 220M who use either debit/credit card, mobile money or mobile banking payment options.

Global merchants that wish to accept payments in Africa can now access key local payment methods via Adyen such as M-Pesa, Airtel Money, Equitel, Tigo Pesa and MTN Mobile Money, as well as several online and mobile banking payment methods.

Adding these key payment methods extends the capabilities of Adyen’s global payment methods offering, which already extends across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific.

