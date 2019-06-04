Attacked Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Dating Sonko’s Daughter Saumu

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip was attacked on Monday morning after watching the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Memphis Lounge near USIU, Kasarani.

According to a statement seen by Kahawa Tungu, the lawmaker was attacked by at least nine men at around 2.40 am as he left the night club.

Loitiptip who is in the Intensive Care Unit at Aga Khan Hospital was in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi.

As many will recall, Saumu recently ended things with a businessman who owns a night club in Westlands, Wakanda.

In her statement, the mother of one detailed how she was first attacked by a brown, short man on her way to the lavatories.

“As I went inside the toilet, a man who was standing in front of the toilet followed me to the toilet and grabbed me by the top. He pulled the top tearing it.

I screamed for help and someone threw a stone inside. The man who was brown and short moved out and entered into a room and locked himself in,” her statement reads in part.

It is then that the lawmaker came to her rescue.

“Anwar followed followed the man asking him what he wanted with is woman in Swahili (Unatakia nini mwanamke wangu. Toka uniface uniongeleshe kama mwanaume),” she continues.

Her assailant, she told the police, then left the room and apologized to Anwar.

On their way to the parking lot, she adds, they were attacked by at least nine men including the “short, brown” man. They were allegedly armed with clubs.

“…and started beating Anwar on the foot, prompting him to fall down. The men then started beating him on the head when they realized that he has fallen down (sic),” she said.

Saumu also sustained injuries as she tried to shield her alleged boyfriend from taking blows to the head.

“I covered his head to shield him from the beatings when I was also hit on the right arm sustaining injuries. Anwar sustained cuts on the head,” she added.

After the incident Sonko’s daughter sought help from her cousin, Carolyn Kananu who was accompanied by her step-sister, Samantha Kajuju.

