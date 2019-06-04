Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Attacked In Kasarani, Admitted At Aga Khan Hospital

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has been admitted to hospital following an attack by unknown people in Kasarani.

According to reports, the legislator has been admitted at Aga Khan hospital and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fighting for his life.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident.

Read :

According to the images of the senator at the hospital, he is appeared to have suffered deep cut wounds on his head which have been stitched by the medics.

The Senator is claimed to have been attacked on June 2.

In a statement written by Saumu Mbuvi, who is noted to have been in the company of the senator, the legislator was attacked by a gang of 10.

Read also:

Ms Mbuvi mentioned that before the attack, the two were watching the UEFA Champions League finals at Memphis Lounge within the neighborhood of USIU in Kasarani.

Additionally, she reported that the Senator was attacked while she had left their table for the washrooms. Upon her return, she let out a cry of alarm leading to the goons dispersing after asking for forgiveness from the senator.

However, on their way to the car, the duo encountered another gang of nine men who were armed with clubs.

Read also:

The gang descended on the senator with blows as he fell on the ground.

Saumu also sustained injuries on her arm as she tried to shield the senator from the blows to his head.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu