Ex-Arsenal Star Jose Antonio Reyes Was Allegedly Speeding Before Accident

Police in Spain are said to have commenced investigations into reports that former Arsenal forward, Jose Antonio Reyes, who died in a car crash on Saturday, was driving at 120kmph.

Fans, well-wishers and former La Liga team-mates paid their respects to the ex-Sevilla player at a vigil on Sunday, after his body was taken to Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

President Pepe Castro confirmed that the footballer’s coffin was taken to the club on Saturday, referring to the 35-year-old as a “Sevilla legend”.

He said: “We are devastated. Sevilla has lost one of ours. We have been enormously hurt.”

Reyes’ 23-year-old cousin, Jonathan, was also said to have died in the accident.

A third cousin, named as Juan Manuel Calderon, managed to get out of the vehicle, and is understood to be in intensive care, after being rushed to hospital in Seville with serious burns.

According to reports in Spain, the footballer was on his way home to his wife and three children after training, having been ignored by his club, Extremadura, for the game against Cádiz.

According to local paper, Diario de Sevilla, the vehicle in which the player was driving became “a ball of fire”, stating that Reyes may have been driving at around 120mph, which is 50mph over the speed limit.

However, the exact speed the former Real Madrid player was driving is yet to be determined as part of the official investigation by the police, the report added.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the deceased winger.

Arsenal have hailed Reyes’ contribution to the “Invincibles”, one of the most successful teams in their history.

Liverpool defender, Alberto Moreno, was in tears at the end of the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday, wearing a shirt which reads “I love you brother”.

Moreno and Reyes played together at Sevilla between 2012 and 2014, when Reyes returned to his childhood club, and when Moreno left for Anfield. The pair won the Europa League together in 2014.

The striker’s son, Jose Antonio Reyes Jnr; the eldest of the three children, also paid tribute to his father, thanking him in an emotional letter.

A minute’s applause was observed for Reyes, ­before the final of the European elite club competition between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

He would be buried in his hometown, Utrera, on Monday.

