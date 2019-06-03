in NEWS

Uhuru’s Foodstuff Donation To The Muslim Community Mysteriously Goes Missing

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s foodstuff donation to the Muslim community last week has reportedly mysteriously gone missing.

According to an initial announcement made by State House, the President had flagged off 820 bags of cereals and 190 cartons of cooking coil,whereas only 400 bags of the cereals and 50 cartons of oil were delivered.

Sharing on Twitter, the State House noted:  “Earlier, President Kenyatta flagged off foodstuff destined for various mosques. The food consisting of 480 bags of rice, 340 bags of beans, 190 cartons of cooking oil as well as a truckload of cattle will be delivered to 13 mosques within Nairobi and distributed to the needy.”

Confirming the delivery of less foodstuff, a Muslim cleric who spoke to the Standard mentioned: “We were surprised to receive just less than half of what the President announced in public.”
According to delivery receipts signed by a director at the Directorate of Special Programmes, the donations were delivered in two vehicles that ferried 200 bags of rise, 200 bags of beans and 50 cartons of cooking oil.
It is noted that the first truck under registration number GKB 012B, delivered 100 bags of 50kg rice, 100 bags of 50kg beans and 50 cartons of 24 containers of cooking oil. The truck was released by a depot manager at the National Cereals and Produce Board.
Whilst the second vehicle, registration number GKB 805G, delivered 100 bags of 50kg rice and 100 bags of 50kg beans.

Speaking on the same, State House revealed that it was not aware of the shortfall in the delivery of the food donated. It however will launch investigations to establish the whereabouts of the remaining goods.

“We expect that once the President officially flags off goods, they must be delivered in totality. Now that you have brought it to our attention, we are going to conduct an inquiry to establish the truth,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena told The Standard.

