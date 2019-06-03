Six Teenagers Arrested Over The Killing Of Nine Year Old Boy In Latest Matungu Killings

Six teenagers have been arrested in relation to the kidnapping and killing of a nine year old boy in Matungu constituency. Four of the suspects are aged 16, one of them 17 and the other 18.

The mother of the boy had told police that a person had called her and asked for a Sh.50000 ransom before the boy was released, The boy was found dead and his body dumped at a thicket near Shitungu village.

The boy was on his way to Madrassa when he went missing a few days ago.

The teenagers who were arrested led the police to the thicket where the body was found.

The killer gangs in the area have left 20 people dead, and over 30 with serious injuries.

The attack comes barely a week after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i deployed officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) in the area.

On Sunday night, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Matungu MP Justus Murunga, Mayoni MCA Libinus Oduor and former Sports CS Rashid Echesa were released from police custody, after they were arrested on Friday in connection to the killings.

