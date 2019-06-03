Sacked KVDA Boss David Kimosop Vows To Stay In Office

A big tussle looms at the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) as the sacked managing director David Kimosop vows to remain in office, even after his ouster.

Trouble Kimosop argued that the board of directors, chaired by former Keiyo South MP Jackson Kiptanui, was illegally constituted hence has no power to oust him.

“The KVDA board of directors has no powers to relieve me of my duties,” he said.

Kimosop was fired last week following his alleged involvement in major scandals, and Francis Kipkoech appointed in his place.

It is thought that Kimosop could have been involved in the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal, where it is alleged that over Ksh21 billion was lost to Italian company CMC di Ravena.

His sacking followed a circular from the Ministry of East Africa and Regional Development which instructed the board to urgently address the tenure of the MD.

Kimosop joined KVDA in 2012 after being appointed by the then Regional Development Minister Fred Gumo for a three-year term.

In April 2015, his tenure was renewed for another three years by former Environment and natural resources Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu.

