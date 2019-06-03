UoN VC Prof Mbithi Purchases Sh20 Million Office Furniture As Institution Struggles Financially

University of Nairobi might be struggling financially but its Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi is still living large.
Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that the VC purchased office furniture worth a whooping Sh20 million without following procurement procedures. The goods, we understand were delivered on a Sunday night.
The institution has according to Auditor General been running on bank overdrafts to an extent of failing to remit statutory deductions including loans.
For example, UoN just like Kenyatta University and Multimedia University failure to remit has resulted in individual employees being penalized for defaulting.
The institution of higher learning failed to remit PAYE of Sh283 million, National Social Security Fund deductions of Sh3.4 million, National Hospital Insurance Fund deductions of Sh10.8 million, Sh1.5 billion, sacco deductions of Sh204 million and Helb deductions of Sh828,387.
Last year, UoN saw a dip in student enrollment which then led to a cut down on staff tea and snacks as well as photocopy.
The tea and snacks were restricted to meetings of the Senate, the institutions governing body that comprises the Vice chancellor, deputy VCs, principals of constituent colleges, deans and chairmen of the teaching departments.
“Printing on both sides of the paper, use email, print only when necessary, make meeting short, remove tea and snacks in meeting except Senate,” read the notice in part.
His recent taste in expensive furniture has the Universities Academic Staff Union, UoN chapter baying for Mbithi’s blood. They have threatened to down their tools should the VC not resign within three months.
A local weekly publication also details that Mbithi who was in 2017 accused of sleeping with his niece, Teresia Ndunge before employing her as a cateress at the institution, has built a luxurious home in Nairobi’s Karen area at Sh200 million.
The construction included the university’s labour while construction materials were delivered by UoN vehicles.
Mbithi who is seeking a second term allegedly has dozens of security guards with seven high end vehicles forming part of his entourage.
University leaders have petitioned former UoN VC and Education CS Prof George Magoha to come to the institution’s aid.
