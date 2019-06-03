UoN VC Prof Mbithi Purchases Sh20 Million Office Furniture As Institution Struggles Financially

University of Nairobi might be struggling financially but its Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi is still living large.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that the VC purchased office furniture worth a whooping Sh20 million without following procurement procedures. The goods, we understand were delivered on a Sunday night.

The institution has according to Auditor General been running on bank overdrafts to an extent of failing to remit statutory deductions including loans.

For example, UoN just like Kenyatta University and Multimedia University failure to remit has resulted in individual employees being penalized for defaulting.

The institution of higher learning failed to remit PAYE of Sh283 million, National Social Security Fund deductions of Sh3.4 million, National Hospital Insurance Fund deductions of Sh10.8 million, Sh1.5 billion, sacco deductions of Sh204 million and Helb deductions of Sh828,387.

Last year, UoN saw a dip in student enrollment which then led to a cut down on staff tea and snacks as well as photocopy.

