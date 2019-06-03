in NEWS

Malik Heights Along Ngong Road On Fire

Malik Heights. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Business complex Malik Heights along Ngong Road is on fire.

It is reported that the fired started at around 8pm, with several explosions being witnessed.

The cause of the fire that started at the first floor of the nine-storey building is yet to be established.

The fire brigades responded around 30 minutes later, and are yet to contain the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More follows:-

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

