Malik Heights Along Ngong Road On Fire

Business complex Malik Heights along Ngong Road is on fire.

It is reported that the fired started at around 8pm, with several explosions being witnessed.

The cause of the fire that started at the first floor of the nine-storey building is yet to be established.

The fire brigades responded around 30 minutes later, and are yet to contain the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More follows:-

