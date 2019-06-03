Leaked Sonko – Passaris Audio Proves that Raila Odinga is Corrupt Beyond Imagination – Miguna Miguna

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has said that the leaked telephone call between Governor Sonko and Passaris has proven that Raila Odinga has always been corrupt.

In the phone call he says that Esther Passaris confirmed that Raila Odinga receives and received millions of bribes and payouts from MPs and Jubilee Party operatives.

Miguna alleges that Raila was paid Sh36,000,000 by Mike Sonko. to have the petition against Mike Sonko withdrawn. The petition was withdrawn shortly after that telephone conversation was recorded, Miguna says.

Miguna said that the Nairobi Woman representatives revealed that every visitor to Raila Odinga took him between Shs500,000 and Sh1,000,000.

He states that the leaked phone call audiotape is proof that Raila Odinga and his allies like Esther Passaris ‘betrayed’ Kenyans in exchange for money from Jubilee Party murderers and looters:

He said that the NASA leaders have never been committed to the fight for electoral justice.

“The leaked audiotape proves beyond any reasonable doubt how Raila Odinga and his surrogates like Esther Passaris BETRAYED Kenyans in exchange for money from Jubilee Party murderers and looters: That they have never been committed to the fight for electoral justice,” says Miguna.

Miguna called on the EACC,DPP and the DCI to arrest Raila Odinga and his allies for he termed as corruption of the highest nature.

