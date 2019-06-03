Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were On Police Radar After Aides Stab Teacher In Oyugis

Police in Homa Bay County have launched a manhunt for Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were after his aides allegedly stabbed a teacher at a joint near Oyugis town.

According Homa Bay county CID boss Daniel Wachira, the police are looking for the legislator who went under after the Sunday night incident.

Ongond’o is said to have been in the company of the men identified as Jerry Ouma and Lamon Okoth who stormed the hotel at around 5pm before stabbing Keneth Okong’o, a tutor at Omiro Vocational Training Institute staff.

Read:Sharon Otieno Fled To Tanzania Before Gruesome Murder – Mother Discloses

Police reports have it that the MP and his aides drove in to the hotel in a government vehicle belonging to Kasipul National Government Constituency Development Fund before the incident.

The Teacher’s distress calls attracted the attention of the locals who attacked the two men.

Officers patrolling the area came to their rescue, rushing them to Rachuonyo Level Four Hospital in a critical condition. Ouma passed on while receiving treatment.

Also Read:‘Michael Oyamo DNA Samples Taken Unlawfully,’ Lawyers Claim

“Mr Ouma died at the hospital past 9pm Sunday. His colleague is still undergoing medical care at same hospital. He is under tight security watch,” Wachira told the press on Monday.

On the other hand, Okong’o, who sustained stomach knife injuries was rushed to a hospital in Kisii where he is recuperating.

The MP is expected to record statements on what transpired before the alleged attack.

Also Read:Governor Obado Distances Self From Sharon Otieno’s Murder As State Pledges To Investigate Incident

Okong’o is said to have been an ardent supporter of the MP ahead of the 2017 General Election.

The teacher later withdrew his support for Were for unknown reasons, which is thought to have angered the MP’s aides.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu