Huduma Namba Registration Assistants To Pay Additional Ksh16,000 Software Costs For Lost Kits

Registration Assistants (RAs) and other officials who lost bio-metric kits in the just concluded Huduma Namba listing exercise will have to dig dipper into their pockets to cater for Software charges in addition to kit costs.

In a circular dated May 31 addressed to all County Commissioners, the Ministry of Interior, directed the officials to ensure all lost kits and accessories are accounted for.

“The purpose of this letter is thus to direct you to recover monies for items lost as per the rates from the forthcoming phase III and IV payments from the RA’s and any other person liable for a loss,” the circular copied to PSs Interior, ICT and Innovations and all Regional Commissioners read in part.

Read:President Kenyatta Pushes Huduma Namba Registration Deadline To May 25

For lost Biometric Device Morpho tablets, software charges excluded, persons liable for the loss will be required to pay Ksh55, 473. The persons will be required to further pay additional Ksh16,641 to cater for installation of device software. The total cost will be Ksh72,115.

In cases where individuals lost accessories, their cost will be covered as follows: Full Charger (Ksh3900), USB Cable for charger (Ksh1000), Power Bank cable (Ksh500), Power Bank(Ksh3231), Protection Rubber (Ksh2000), Cover (Ksh1692) and SD Card (Ksh1539).

This brings the total cost of a full biometric kit at Ksh82,745.

Also Read: Former President Daniel Moi Registers For Huduma Namba

In additional to the costs, if the RA or any person liable for the loss of Bag Pack or/and Backdrop, they’ll be required to pay Ksh1,385 and Ksh2,500 respectively for each item lost.

The commissioners were directed to keep the payments with respective Accountants.

“The said monies should be kept with the Accountant, and in due course, you will be directed on how to undertake the remittance. Remember to keep a proper record of all the recoveries made, ” it added.

During the listing exercise, several kits were reported lost.

In Nairobi, four suspects accused of stealing Huduma Namba registration kits from Government Press offices in Nairobi were charged with different counts of theft.

They denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of Ksh30,000 or Ksh50,000 bond.

Also Read:Gov’t Will Not Extend Huduma Namba Registration Exercise Date – CS Matiang’i Declares

The listing exercise ended on May 25 following a one week extension by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, President Kenyatta announced that over 35 million Kenyans had registered for Huduma Namba in the 45-day exercise which was scheduled to end on May 18.

“I have observed with concern the long queues formed during these final days of the exercise in different parts of the country. It brings to the fore an ingrained last-minute rush habit that holds us back. Nevertheless, Kenyans are determined to register for their Huduma Namba and I have obliged to the numerous requests to give them an opportunity to do so,” said the President in a statement.

Also Read:Kenyans Risk Arrest If They Don’t Register For Huduma Namba – Tana River Officer

The President added: “I have directed the National Inter-ministerial Committee for implementation of this programme to extend the registration period for another 1 week. In this regard therefore, the exercise will effectively close on Saturday, 25th May 2019 at 6.00pm.”

The Diaspora mass registration exercise which started on May 6, 2019 will continue throughout all the missions globally and shall close on June 20, 2019.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu