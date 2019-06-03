Government Declares Wednesday Public Holiday

The Government has declared Wednesday, June 5 a public holiday.

This is to allow the Muslim community celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made the announcement through a gazette notice on Monday.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Wednesday, 5th June, 2019 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” the notice reads.

The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan according to the Muslims calendar.

During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslim faithfuls wake up to cleanse their bodies in a ritual called ghusl.

After getting dressed for the day they gather in mosques or outdoor locations for prayers and listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (charity in the form of food).

Afterwards, many visit the graves of their loved ones to pray and clean the gave sites.The faithfuls also exchange gifts during this time.

Customary greetings, Eid Mubarak, with a formal embrace – three times – are common during Eid.

