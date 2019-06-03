Leaked Audio Reveals Esther Passaris Offering Sonko Sex For Money – Audio

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is a woman facing humiliation after a phone conversation between her and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was leaked.

In the undated phone conversation, Passaris is heard asking the Nairobi County boss for Ksh1 million which she apparently needs for a certain meeting with Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

She says that the Opposition Leader had chosen her to be his kingpin in Nairobi since she had more support from Nairobi constituents during the 2017 general elections.

In the audio which seems to have been released during the 2017 campaign period, the Nairobi county MP mentioned that she had shared a strategy with Raila, which he had adopted hence the follow up meeting that required her to have the Ksh1 million shillings.

Governor Sonko is heard telling the Adopt-a-Light founder that he would give her Ksh500,000.

“I will give you Ksh500,000,” Sonko said.

The MP had told Sonko that she didn’t have the money needed thus asking for his help.

When Esther Passaris extorts money from Governor @MikeSonko using Railas name, its not corruption but when Sonko shares the same money with wanainchi it becomes corruption. #StopTheseThieves pic.twitter.com/7j21OC76Ui — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) June 2, 2019

The Woman Rep was later heard telling Sonko that they should work together so that they get the support of all the constituents since they will achieve more.

Sonko went ahead to ask her to inform the opposition camp to desist from attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta in their utterances as they campaign.

The audio has been leaked days after the Woman Rep walked out during Sonko’s speech during Madaraka Day Celebrations at Pumwani police grounds.

During the celebrations, Sonko claimed that she has been making “numerous” phone calls to him.

Earlier on, the lawmaker had stated that she had been trying to reach Sonko but he had been dodging her calls.

In response, Sonko noted: “I am not your husband that I should answer your calls anytime you want. Let us respect one another. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta does not respond to my calls every time.”

Following his remarks, Passaris then rose from her seat and walked away from the podium as the crowd cheered.

Additionally, he told the legislator to cease asking about how he spends his money.

