Enosh Ochieng’ Pips Allan Wanga To KPL Golden Boot

enosh ochieng
Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng’ has bagged the 2018-19 Kenyan Premier League golden boot.

Enosh emerged top scorer with 20 goals after bagging a hat-trick in a rescheduled league match against relegated Mt. Kenya United at the Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

The three goals took his tally two better than Kakamega Homeboyz veteran striker Allan Wanga.

Sofapaka’s Ugandan marksman Umaru Kasumba finished third in the golden boot race with 17 goals.

The accolade attracts a handsome package of Ksh1 million.

Bonface Osano

