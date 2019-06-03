Enosh Ochieng’ Pips Allan Wanga To KPL Golden Boot

Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng’ has bagged the 2018-19 Kenyan Premier League golden boot.
Enosh emerged top scorer with 20 goals after bagging a hat-trick in a rescheduled league match against relegated Mt. Kenya United at the Afraha Stadium on Sunday.
The three goals took his tally two better than Kakamega Homeboyz veteran striker Allan Wanga.
Read: Michael Olunga Opens Season With Japan League Cup Brace (Photos)
Sofapaka’s Ugandan marksman Umaru Kasumba finished third in the golden boot race with 17 goals.
The accolade attracts a handsome package of Ksh1 million.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments