Eko Dydda Speaks After Wife Accused Him Of Cheating With Rapper L.C

Gospel singer Eko Dydda has broken his silence after wife of nine years Cynthia Ayugi accused him of stepping out her with a certain “Dope” woman.

In a post on Instagram that she later took down, the mother of two who is known as Galia among her peers said that the gospel artiste had been dating her close friend from whom she sought advice.

“Breaking someone’s marriage is not GODLY, I invited you as a friend, today unasema ambia Eko Dydda not to bring me home because love yenu haita grow.

It’s not a battle,@ekodydda you don’t have to hide it any more your ‘DOPE’ is free to love you, sometimes it’s healthy to walk away. Na leo ndio ile siku, I will not hide it for fame, money, I will stand with the truth and will never ever lie to people,” she wrote.

The mystery woman, we would later learn is rapper L.C, Juliani’s ex-girlfriend.

“He is painting a picture of a loving man yet we are not together. The woman in this picture is called Elsy, Juliani’s ex-lover. I have tried my best for the sake of my kids but I realized Eko is balancing between us,” she told a local blog.

Speaking to Monday Blues however, Eko Dydda denied the infidelity claims and instead noted that “She knows why she (Galia) put up the post and later took it down. That’s all I can say.”

As reported earlier by Kahawa Tungu, the rapper has been extramarital affairs and at some point in March threw out his family and was cohabiting with another woman.

He would also rubbish these claims and as PR stunt post a video of a “happy family” at a popular city mall.

“Dida ambia wasee wa rumours Psalms 23, What is bound in heaven is also bound on earth,” he captioned it.

