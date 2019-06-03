Lawyer Tom Okundi’s Bank Accounts Holding Ksh300 Million For Suspected Gold Scammer Jared Otieno Frozen

Two accounts belonging to Okundi & Company Advocates have been frozen, for allegedly holding proceeds of fake gold scam for Jared Otieno and Chris Philip Okeyo Obure.

The accounts held at Stanbic Bank and Standard Chartered, hold $3 million (Ksh300 million) for the two, according to court papers.

The law firm belongs to Mr Tom Ayieko Okundi, a lawyer who has previously been implicated in dirty deals such as the Karura Forest land grabbing case.

While working for Oraro and Rachier Advocates in 1998, it is alleged that Okundi commissioned several companies that were allocated land at the forest.

Later he would say that he was misled into commissioning the companies.

The amount in question is said to have been paid to Okundi by Simuong Group Company Ltd, which sought to buy gold through Otieno.

Investigation officer Felix Karisa said that on May 8 and February 25, a foreigner by the name Southorn Chanthavong from Lao, who deals in the buying and selling of gold, is alleged to have been lured to a house along Kaptei Road in Kaptei Gardens.

“During the transaction, the said complainant lost US$3,000,000 (Ksh300 million) after he was duped that the items he bought were genuine gold,” said Karisa.

Otieno however denied the allegations an was released on a Ksh1.5 million cash bail.

The deal was sealed to depict a loan to one Rose Adhiambo Omamo.

The first ‘loan’ of Ksh100 million was advanced by Sounthorn Chanthavong, on behalf of Simuong Group on February 8, 2019, according to an investigative article published by Kahawa Tungu.

The second batch of the money was paid on on February 28, 2019, amounting to Ksh200 million.

The loan was commissioned by Okundi, and disbursed to the alleged scammers through him.

Here is the documentation:-

