Bandari FC Bag Second Shield Title, Book CAF Confederation Cup Slot

Bandari FC are the 2019 FKF SportPesa Shield winners and will represent the country in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

This follows a 3-1 aggregate win over defending champions Kariobangi Sharks in the final played on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani.

The match, which had earlier been rained off at halftime on Saturday with Bandari leading 2-1, was replayed from the 46th minute, on Sunday starting at 11 am.

Benjamin Mosha drove the third nail in the 80th minute to see the Coastal take home a Sh2 million bounty for their triumph. Bandari will also represent Kenya in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederations Cup.

Bandari have now won the accolade twice following their maiden triumph in 2015.

Earlier on Saturday, KCB came third following a 7-1 thrashing of SS Assad in the playoff.

