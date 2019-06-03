Anerlisa Hangs Out With Ben Pol’s “Bright and Funny” Son (Photos)

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai is completely invested in her relationship with Tanzanian singer, Ben Pol.

The two have been engaged for a couple of weeks now but have together for close to a year.

While some keep their children with other women a secret, Ben Pol has introduced his soon-to-be wife to his son from a previous relationship.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, the Nero Water Company chief executive told a curious fan that the Moyo Mashine crooner’s son is a “bright and funny boy.”

She was also quick to note that Ben Pol is an amazing father.

“Are you aware that Ben Pol is a dad and if so how is he as a dad?” questioned a fan.

She replied, “I am very aware. He is the best dad I have ever seen.”

Another Instagram-in-law sought to find out if Anerlisa has met the boy. To this question she answered, “Yes i have met him and he is such a bright boy and so funny.”

