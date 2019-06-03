in ENTERTAINMENT

Anerlisa Hangs Out With Ben Pol’s “Bright and Funny” Son (Photos)

anerlisa, ben pol
[Courtesy]

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai is completely invested in her relationship with Tanzanian singer, Ben Pol.

The two have been engaged for a couple of weeks now but have together for close to a year.

While some keep their children with other women a secret, Ben Pol has introduced his soon-to-be wife to his son from a previous relationship.

Read: Keroche Breweries Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai Celebrates 31st Birthday

In a Q&A session on Instagram, the Nero Water Company chief executive told a curious fan that the Moyo Mashine crooner’s son is a “bright and funny boy.”

She was also quick to note that Ben Pol is an amazing father.

“Are you aware that Ben Pol is a dad and if so how is he as a dad?” questioned a fan.

Read Also: Anerlisa Muigai, Boyfriend Ben Pol Hang Out With Salt Bae (Photos)

She replied, “I am very aware. He is the best dad I have ever seen.”

anerlisa, ben pol

Another Instagram-in-law sought to find out if Anerlisa has met the boy. To this question she answered, “Yes i have met him and he is such a bright boy and so funny.”

anerlisa, ben pol

