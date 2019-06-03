St Stephen’s Girls Principal Allegedly Incites Students To Attack 3 Standard Group Journalists

St Stephen’s Girls Secondary School Machakos students today attacked Standard Group Journalists on assignment, and burnt down their car.

The three, Carolyne Bii (KTN News reporter), Boniface Magana (Cameraman) and Immaculate Joseph (a driver), were following up a story of a missing student from the institution.

According to preliminary reports, the three members of the fourth estate said that the Principal, Mr Charles Kioko incited his students to attack them.

The journos were seeking to interview Mr Kioko, who in turn turned hostile, inciting the student to pelt the students with stones.

In a statement the Media Council of Kenya has condemned the attack, saying that it was wrong for the students to attack the journalists on duty.

“While it is within the right of the school leadership to decline media interviews, it is against the las for anyone to incite and attack journalists who were in their line of duty,” wrote Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.

The council, however advised the journalists to report the matter to the nearest police station.

“We urge that the police to expedite investigations into the unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to book,” added the statement.

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua also condemned the incident.

“I condemn the acts of violence involving students and a media crew in Kyumvi. I have sent a team to the scene. I do not condone violence as an expression of anger or for any other reason.”