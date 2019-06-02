Uganda Bans Packaging Of Alcohol In Sachets

Uganda has banned the packaging of alcohol in sachets. The new directive will force drink manufacturers in the country are now required to package liquor in bottles of not less than 200ml.

The new directive is a measure to curb alcohol abuse which is rampant in Uganda

The Minister of Trade and Co-operatives Amelia Kyambadde said that the sachets were a threat to public health and that even school going kids were turning into drunkard as the sachets go for as low as Sh 13.

“Because thisa is affordable, people carry it in their bags, their geometry sets, in their pockets. Its consumption rate has been very high,” she said.

Critics have said that banning of the sachets would have harmful repurcussions as the public who cannot afford the high priced liquor will be forced to look for the illegal brew.

Kenya banned alcohol packed in sachets in 2005.

