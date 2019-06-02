Two Killed, 40 Others Injured In Mwingi Head-on Crash

Two people died and 40 others were injured on Saturday night after an accident on the Mwingi—Kyuso Road in Mwingi Central, Kitui County.

Confirming the accident, Mwingi Deputy OCPD Nicholas Mutua said the accident involved a 14-seater matatu and a mini-bus.

Mutua said the driver of the mini-bus was driving on the wrong lane ramming into the oncoming matatu.

The injured were taken to Mwingi Level Four Hospital where a majority of them were treated and discharged.

The vehicles were towed to Mwingi Police station.

The accident comes a day after another accident on Mombasa-Malindi Highway claimed seven lives.

The Friday night accident occurred after a trailer’s tyre burst and rammed into a matatu on Friday evening.

Five people died on the spot while two were pronounced dead on arrival at the Malindi Subcounty Hospital.

Malindi Sub-county Hospital medical superintendent, Evans Ogato, said the two sustained serious injuries.

