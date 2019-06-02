Samburu County Gov’t Driver Nabbed Transporting Ksh1 Million Cash

A driver attached to Samburu County government is in police custody after he was busted transporting Ksh1, 099, 000 cash on Saturday.

According to a police report, the driver could not account for the money found in the county vehicle – Registration Number 25CG O32A – he was driving from Isiolo towards Wamba town leading to his arrest by security officers manning a road block at Learata area in Samburu East Sub county.

Confirming the arrest, Samburu Police Commander Karanja Muiruri said the driver is currently detained at Archers Post Police Station pending arraignment on Monday.

“The driver could not account on the source of the money or its intended use, hence the reason for the arrest as police try to establish the source of the money and where it was being taken to,” Karanja said.

The police boss added that the money is being held and will be used as exhibit in court.

“The money is being held as exhibits and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Samburu East is probing the matter to establish the people behind the transfer of such a huge amount of money,” he said.

The driver’s arrest came hours after the Central Bank of Kenya gave a directive that it would phase out old Ksh1000 notes on October 1.

The directive by CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge is expected to disrupt illicit financial flows.

Also, it comes at a time, Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and his 11 County officials are facing graft charges.

The Governor, who was arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) in April, was freed on Ksh10 million bail after he requested the court to reduce the amount from Ksh100 million, a figure he said he couldn’t raise.

In her ruling, Justice Ngugi also reduced Lenolkulal’s bond from Ksh150 million to Ksh30 million with a surety of a similar amount.

