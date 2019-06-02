Police Officer Lobs Teargas At Lover After Disagreement

A police officer on Friday night lobbed a teargas canister at his girlfriend after a disagreement in Blue Valley area, Karatina, Nyeri County.

The 9:30pm incident forced tenants and their children to run for their safety as the officer identified as David Kemboi engaged his lover.

Following the incident, Ambrose Mwangi Mundia, residential landlord, reported the incident to Karatina Police Station.

“Kemboi, a tenant in the said plot had a disagreement with his girlfriend and exploded a tear gas canister which forced the reporter and other ten tenants and their children to scamper outside the building as they fled from the fumes,” a police report stated.

Shortly after, Kemboi fled the area after learning that police were hunting for him.

A search by the police yielded an unexploded teargas canister while the exploded one is yet to be recovered, the police revealed.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the officer and his girlfriend.

No casualties were reported during the incident.

