Liverpool are the 2018/19 Champions League winners after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Madrid Final on Saturday.

Mo Salah gave the Reds an early lead, scoring from the spot in the 2nd minute after his twin striker Sadio Mané forced Sissoko to handle in the box.

Substitute Divock Origi was the toast of the night, coming off the bench to seal the win with a well taken left foot low drive to make it 2-0 in the 87th.

Origi is the son to former Kenyan international striker Mike Okoth and nephew to Austin Oduor, the former Gor Mahia skipper who won the 1987 CAF Winners’ Cup as player coach.

Liverpool have now won the biggest prize in the European club football six times.

The title comes as a relief for coach Jurgen Klopp and the entire Liverpool after missing the Premier League to Manchester City by a whisker.

