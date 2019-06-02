Champions League Final – No Action For Wanyama As Origi Shines For Liverpool

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama was a unused sub as Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Final in Madrid on Saturday.

The final was hyped as a clash between two Kenyans – Liverpool’s Divock Origi, who came on a substitute and scored the second goal and Victor Wanyama.

Origi holds Belgium citizenship, however, his father, Mike Okoth, is a former Kenyan international.

He is nephew to former Gor Mahia captain, Austin Oduor, who skippered the club to the 1987 CAF Winners’ Cup glory, their first and last continental glory to date.

Wanyama was hoping to emulate his big brother, McDonald Mariga, who won the Champions League title with Inter Milan in 2010.

Mariga plus other members of the family were in the stadium to cheer their brother to history, however, it wasn’t to be as Wanyama never tasted action.

